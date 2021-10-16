Female World Vision employees inspire Lilongwe rural school girls on Int’l Day of the Girl Child

As part of the commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child, female employees of World Vision International trekked to schools in rural Lilongwe where, among others, they preached hard work to the girls and advised them to refrain from sexual relationships in order to ensure that their dreams materialize.

The International Day of the Girl Child is commemorated on October 11 each year since the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution 66/170 in 2011.

Since then, women and girls’ rights organizations and institutions around the world celebrate the day to recognize girls’ rights and the challenges they face as they galvanize voices to tackle those issues.

And on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, World Vision Malawi female employees organised an educational tour for girls at Nkhoma Primary, Chigodi Primary and Chigodi Community Day Secondary schools so that the young females could appreciate how their seniors were making strides in various positions at the World Vision Malawi headquarters in the capital Lilongwe.

Speaking during the tour, World Vision Malawi advocacy, communications and child protection manager, Lizzie Lombe, the plight of a girl child was critical to them hence the idea of organizing the tour which, she said, was aimed at challenging the girls to dream big and follow right procedures in attaining those dreams.

“As a child-focused organization the plight of a girl child is very paramount to us. We joined the rest of the world in commemorating this day and we came to the girls just to interact with them and encourage them to work hard in their education so that they can achieve the different dreams that they have,” Lombe said.

Considering that this year’s commemoration was themed ‘Our Digital Generation, Our Generation,’ Lombe said they also spared time to help girls appreciate issues pertaining to technology, especially computers.

According to Lombe, she understands the predicament in which girls are ensnared in saying during her childhood she also passed through a lot but managed to achieve her dreams.

“That is why as an individual I am committed to seeing every girl child succeed in all aspects,” she said.

World Vision Malawi grants and acquisition manager, Martha Kuphanga, also assured the girls that they all had the potential to achieve anything in life but was quick to say that the girls needed focus and determination as their crucial tools.

Form Three student at Chigodi CDSS, Ketrina Chimpeni, thanked World Vision Malawi for organizing the tour saying they were challenged to see average-aged women holding various big positions at the organization.

An aspiring journalist, Ketrina said she would devote her time to working hard in her studies so she could achieve her dream.

“Seeing young women in big positions was awesome. It has given me confidence that if they made it, it means I can make it as well,” she said.

