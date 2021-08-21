Film producer Golosi to deliver keynote address at International Conference of Stars

Movie director and producer of Malawi’s film Fatsani, Hastings Golosi is set to tell his story and learn on branding at the virtual 2021 International Conference of Stars in which he has been invited as one of the keynote speakers scheduled for September 17-19.

The International Conference of Stars is an annual virtual global summit hosted by Masters’ Mind Africa with several partners across the continent and Golosi says he is geared up to tell his story, inspire the youth and learn on how to uplift the Malawian arts industry through this platform.

The conference whose theme is ‘Accelerate Your Dreams’, connects seven speakers annually from seven nations with the vision to offer solutions to the critical problems and challenges faced in Africa.

“Africa is at this point of dilemma where it seems despite African’s potential, we have failed to pull the trigger of sustainable development,” Golosi said.

“I was honoured to be invited to speak at the conference where I will be speaking at the largest gathering of the African youth. I was surprised because I had never heard of these organisers but they recognized the small achievements that I have made.

“I’m going to tell them my story, from humbles beginnings with just a dream and to accelerate the dream into reality. I want to inspire the youth that they can do it if they put their mind to it.”

The other speakers include Stephen Mwale from Zambia (CEO of Bait Africa); Petrider Paul from Tanzania (a leadership expert; Macaulay Babajide Milton from Nigeria (founder/CEO of Illumanya); Teke Samuel from Cameroon (CEO, Tek’s Group); Anthony Dzamefe from Ghana (CEO for Caveman) and Benjamin Zulu from Kenya (a psychologist).

Golosi is a self-made entrepreneur and co-founder of HD Plus Creations Limited, where he uses his filmmaking skills for a social change.

The renowned director said this opportunity is important because the conference will give him and other youth a platform to connect to many people from whom they will learn issues such as branding, talent management and how to take the arts to greater heights.

People can register to join in on the virtual conference through the link — https://mailchi.mp/4073c8124346/international-conference-of-stars.

“We have to learn from them how to sell ourselves,” he said calling on the youth to attend the conference and learn from other creatives.

“People think Africa is not there yet but that is not true. South Africa, Nigeria are the ones leading but if you look at Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) you will find that we are lagging behind.

“Imagine the whole of us only sent one film to Netflix. We can learn, put it into practice and generate revenue,” he said.

This third-year edition is set to host 10,000 masterminds, 30 influential ambassadors representing 30 nations among the 10,000 leader representatives across the globe.

ICOS is hosted by Masters’ Mind Africa is a Pan-Africa organization solely focusing on building and positioning leaders within Africa for global relevance.

Golosi is a business development specialist and also the founder of ENACT, an organisation that mentor the youth with business and entrepreneurship skills.

He is a passionate business consultant with problem solving and decision making skills; ability to establish and maintain strong alliances; lead and motivate teams and drive projects to successful completion.

He is a holder of a Bachelor’s Degree Science in Information Technology obtained from the Malawi Polytechnic and he has just been chosen to participate in Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders under Business and Entrepreneurship track-USA (YALI 2020 cohort).

He is also the 2020 nominee for the Africa Youth Awards under the category of Social Entrepreneur of the Year.

His journey as an entrepreneur started in 2011 when he was in first year. During his days at the campus, he did various businesses and his first business was providing computer services and products to his fellow college students.

While in third year of college in 2013 — using the book allowance of US$41 that he received from the Malawi government — he invested it in pig farming at his home village with the intention to empower his relatives who dropped out from school because of no school fees.

He started with only 2 piglets and by 2016, he had more than 70 pigs.

Having the passion in film making, he partnered with a college classmate, Gift Sukez Sukali in 2014 in a media consultancy business called HD Plus Creations which they have successfully managed to employ more than 20 people.

“It is our goal to be leaders of film industry in Africa and employ more youths by 2030,” writes Golosi on his profile. “Typically, as young and upcoming entrepreneur, I am on a personal mission to make the world a better place for the youth both from the rural and urban areas.”

He has produced short films and documentary films about poverty reduction among the youth, girl child empowerment, entrepreneurship, climate change, agriculture and environment.

As a young person who has a passion to develop businesses for the youth, he saw there was a need to promote entrepreneurship among his fellow college students in his country.

Since Malawi is one of the top poorest countries in the world, it is his goal to boost entrepreneurship and hence create more jobs among the youth.

“Every year, more than 30,000 college students in Malawi are graduating, but are faced with high unemployment rates. ENACT organization started mentoring the student to think outside the box in case jobs are not available.”

Since 2018, Golosi works as an assistant consultant at Lead and Manage consulting — organizing and executing assigned business projects on behalf of clients according to client’s requirements.

He analyzes and interpret data to unearth weaknesses and problems, and comprehend the causes and formulate recommendations and solutions with attention to a client’s wishes, capabilities and limitations forming concise reports.

He presents findings and suggestions to clients with ample justification and practical advice while in 2020, he joined the Rice 360 institute for global health International virtual internship program where he is coaching college student interns and empowering future innovators through their design work.

The program comprise students from Rice University (USA), Kenya and Malawi University.

Golosi believes he is the new breed of individuals that use entrepreneurial values and approaches to solve major sustainability problem – eradicating poverty in all its forms remains one of the greatest challenges facing humanity and Malawians.

“Youths are still struggling for the most basic human needs — this is why in 2015, I embarked on helping them to enact on their business ideas and so far, I have helped about 103 youths who have created jobs for others and my goal by 2030, is to increase the number to 1000.”

Having provided business coaching to college students, Golosi is now starting going to rural areas.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!