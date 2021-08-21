“Toll gate fee is illegal”- Parliament

Parliamentary committee on transport has described the published Toll gate fee by the Roads Fund Administration (RFA) as illegal.

The committee’s chairperson who is also member of Parliament for Karonga South, Uchizi Mkandawire reacted to the development on Friday after NRF disclosed that it will implement the toll gate fee on the 1st of September, 2021.

According to Mkandawire, the Constitution allows NRF to publish the fee after consultation with his committee.

However, he said that NRF failed to follow the protocol as it did not consulted the parliamentary committee on the matter.

NRF officials are yet issue a comment on the matter.

The rates, according to published specifications range from 1 700 Kwacha for small cars and 20 000 Kwacha for abnormal truck vehicles.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Defenders Coalition has penned government to reverse its decision saying the fee is too much.

