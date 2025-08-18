Finance Minister Chithyola Banda Dismisses ‘Fake News’ on Rally Disruption 

Zodiak Online had reported that unidentified individuals threw stones at the crowd during Chithyola’s meeting at Nkhota Ground in Kasungu South Constituency yesterday, abruptly ending the rally, forcing police to whisk the Minister and fellow dignitaries, including Ministers Deus Gumba and Ken Msonda, to safety. The report went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

But MCP officials and eyewitnesses described the account as entirely false. “It is not just a lie but a blue lie,” said one senior campaign official. “What actually happened was the complete opposite. Thousands of people turned up in a red sea of MCP support, cheering peacefully for their only true son of Kasungu South. The videos and pictures speak for themselves. There was no violence, no panic—only love, unity and strength.”

Supporters say the fake news is part of a broader campaign to discredit Chithyola, who has become one of the most prominent figures in President Chakwera’s administration. Appointed as Minister of Finance, he is seen as both a trusted ally of the President and a close associate of running mate Vitumbiko Mumba. His high profile has reportedly made him a target of envy and political attacks.

Local analysts suggest that attempts to damage Chithyola’s reputation are being driven by a little-known challenger in Kasungu South who managed fewer than 113 votes in the last primary election, compared with Chithyola’s commanding tally of 2,216. They add that disgruntled party insiders and opposition activists appear to be fuelling these smear campaigns in an attempt to weaken his standing.