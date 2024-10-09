FINCA Malawi, 265 Energy Launch Clean Energy Product

FINCA Malawi, in partnership with 265 Energy, launched its Clean Energy product on Tuesday at FINCA’s Head Office in Blantyre.

This launch marks a significant step towards reducing Malawi’s reliance on traditional biomass fuels, mitigating deforestation and combating climate change.

FINCA Malawi Chief Commercial Officer, Peggy Mhone, emphasized the significance of this milestone, stating, “This product promotes a healthier and more sustainable future for safer communities.”

Mhone highlighted FINCA Malawi’s 30-year mission of eradicating poverty through sustainable solutions.

“Our intent in introducing this loan is rooted in a deep commitment to preserving the environment and fighting climate change.”

The Clean Energy Loan facilitates the transition from traditional biomass fuels to clean energy sources for cooking and lighting.

Mhone noted, “By shifting towards clean energy solutions, we can protect Malawi’s forests and ensure a healthier environment.”

The partnership with 265 Energy aims to provide gas appliances and solar systems to approximately 20,000 customers across Malawi.

Regional Sales Manager (South) for 265 Energy, Chikondi Sanga, stated, “We want to switch many people to solar and gas, and we believe the partnership is a step in the right direction.”

Sanga emphasized 265 Energy’s goal of making alternative energy cheap and affordable.

“This partnership will help FINCA customers access alternative energy, converting the environment in the process.”

According to FINCA Malawi Marketing Manager, Takondwa Chirwa, the Clean Energy Loan is a quick and flexible financial solution for customers, especially in rural communities, to afford clean energy.

The loan amounts range from MWK50,000 to MWK75 million, with a repayment plan of 4-12 months at 5% interest.

Blantyre District Environmental Officer, Maxwell Mbulaje, witnessed the launch, underscoring the importance of environmental conservation.

The Clean Energy product, dubbed “CookSafe” with the tagline “Kuphika Makono,” prioritizes safe, sustainable, and reliable energy use in Malawi.

