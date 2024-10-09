Vice President Usi Champions Coordinated Ocean Governance at African Consultation Meeting

In a pivotal address at the African Consultation meeting, Vice President Dr. Michael Bizwick Usi underscored the importance of enhanced collaboration among nations to implement effective ocean governance strategies. The meeting, which is part of the preparations for the upcoming 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference in June 2025, brought together leaders and policymakers focused on sustainable management of marine resources.

Dr. Usi highlighted the necessity of aligning national policies with the UN Oceans agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 14), which advocate for the conservation and sustainable use of ocean resources. “We must prioritize sound ocean governance to ensure the resilience of our marine ecosystems,” he stated. He called for a unified approach that encompasses inclusive and transparent governance, emphasizing that the future of our oceans depends on collective action and commitment from all countries.

Despite Malawi being a landlocked nation, Dr. Usi asserted that its participation in the discussions is crucial. “Malawi is a steward of Lake Malawi, one of Africa’s most significant freshwater bodies, holding 20% of the world’s freshwater,” he explained. This vital resource connects Malawi to broader discussions on water governance, illustrating the interdependence between freshwater and ocean health.

The meeting, hosted by Morocco’s Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests, Dr. Mohammed Sadi, aims to foster collaboration among African countries in addressing the pressing challenges faced by marine ecosystems, including climate change, pollution, and overfishing.

In his remarks, Dr. Usi also emphasized the need for scientific research and innovation to inform policy decisions. He urged nations to invest in sustainable practices that protect marine biodiversity while promoting economic growth. “A healthy ocean is essential not only for our environment but also for our economies and livelihoods,” he added.

As the summit progresses, participants are expected to develop actionable strategies and commitments to advance the agenda for sustainable ocean governance. With the clock ticking toward the UN Ocean Conference, the need for coordinated efforts has never been more urgent, as stakeholders aim to create a sustainable future for the oceans that support millions of lives worldwide.

The outcomes of this consultation will play a crucial role in shaping the discussions and initiatives to be presented at the global conference, reinforcing the call for integrated approaches to marine and freshwater governance.

