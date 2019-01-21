Fire guts Ministry of Agriculture office in Tikwere House: Pictorial

Fire has gutted an office in Tikwere House on the floor which Department of Water and Irrigation occupies in City Centre, Lilongwe but the city council’s fire brigade came in time to extinguish it.

The department through its director of human resource, James Magwira and Lilongwe City Council have indicated an electrical fault as the cause of the fire.

“The fire was noticed around lunch hour and my fellow staff started snuffing it out while calling fire fighters,” Magwira said.

The office which has been destroyed belongs to the Chief Hydrologist who was reported to be in Blantyre for other duties at the time of accident.

According to Magwira, the cause of the fire has not been established. He, however, said his department together with fire fighters, was doing a postmortem to trace the cause.

“We are currently doing investigations jointly with fire fighters from Lilongwe City Council to discover the cause of the fire and the extent of damage it has caused,” he said.

Fire fighters responded quickly to put out a fire that had started on one of the rooms on the 4th floor of Tikwere House on Monday.

Two fire engines arrived at the scene within seven minutes.

One of the fire fighters who was at the scene of incident, Gideon Mwanza, said they were informed in good time about the fire so they managed to extinguish it before it spread to other offices.

“We were informed five minutes after the fire had started and managed to extinguish it before it could reach other rooms,” Mwanza said.

The fire officer suspected that the fire was caused by electrical wires on the circuit which sparked and caused the fire, nevertheless he said the truth is yet to be discovered.

He cautioned that people should take good precaution measures when the fire occurs to avoid serious damage.

