Fire razes down Tafika Executive Lodge in Lilongwe

Fire has gutted down Tafika Executive Lodge in Area 18 in Lilongwe, causing damage to property worth millions of kwacha.

The lodge belongs to the family of former member of Parliament for Lilongwe South East Willard Gwengwe.

Mphatso Saidi, one of the managers at the hospitality facility, said the inferno started at around 4pm on Thursday due to electrical fault. He said everything had been destroyed.

Saidi said efforts to put down the fire on their own proved futile because the strong fire started from the main switch.

“We tried everything to put down the fire but nothing helped until we called the fire brigade for help. They came on time at the place but failed to put down the fire as they run out of water because the fire was just too strong to be contained.

“However, they still managed to extinguish the fire on their second attempt but everything was already damaged,” he said

Tafika Executive Lodge Managing Director Willard Gwengwe said no death or injury has been reported, but goods worth millions of kwachas have been completely destroyed.

“We really need to treat this as an accident, no finger-pointing and as a family we will try to source some funds and maintain this place and I believe early next year, we will get back in business,” he said

The lodge started its operations in 2008, according to Gwengwe.

