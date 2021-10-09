Kasungu residents, council tussle over car pack sale

Authorities at the Kasungu Municipal Council have attracted the anger of the residents over their decision to sell a car part in front of the Community Hall.

The irate residents, through their community-based organization called Community Eye, have since demanded the reversal of the decision.

Accompanied by senior traditional leaders, the residents argued that the car part is an important public space and could not be sold without following procedures.

Senior Chief Kaomba said they are in opposition to the decision by the council to ‘illegally’ sell the land to investors.

“We have been carrying number of events on this place. Now it is worrisome to hear that the council is intending to sell it. On top of that, the process of selling illegal. Don’t they think that this will destroyed their image to investors? How can a sane investor think of buying land to a people who are not following procedures? This is so bad and must not be condoned,” said Chief Kaomba.

Executive Director of Community Eye, Dominic Moyo, said his organisation obtained a court injunction after hearing that the council is selling the land secretly.

Moyo described the move taken by the council as “evil.”

“We saw some construction works on the site and after investigation found out that the council has sold it to unknown business tycoon that’s why we got a court injunction. The council would have followed the right procedures but doing things in secret is what has angered us. As organisation, we are not against the selling,” said Moyo.

Mayor for the municipality, Socrates Jere, refused to comment on the matter, saying he is not aware about the development.

But one of the councillors, speaking on condition of anonymity, confided that council has sold more land without following laid down procedures.

He asked relevant authorities to investigate the mater.

