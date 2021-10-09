Blantyre Catholic Men’s Choir in double launch.

For the first time in the history of the Catholic Church in the Archdiocese of Blantyre and the Episcopal Conference of Malawi, St Joseph Men’s Choir of Chikapa Church (Mthawira Parish) is launching audio and DVD.

Choirmaster Sergio Palika said the project is titled: MANNA-Nyimbo Zonunkhira Chikatolika Chenicheni.

He said, “The album is originated from the church hymn’s book with original touch dedicated to faithful reminiscing true catholic tunes. We selected the best usual songs that every member of the church and even civilians cannot miss to listen to them. So far the response is always overwhelming.”

According to the Palika, the songs have the power to revive the souls as they stand the test of time, adding that they target all audiences.

The choir was established in 2013 by William Sichinga and others to be the first the model and set pace to others to follow.

The choir has over 40 members and the launch will be held at Chikapa Catholic Church on 10 October 2021 backed by Mikhatheya Kings Band.

Manna was recorded by Honour and Glory studio in Machinjiri by Felix Ziyade while the DVD was shot by Essential Media.

The debut has 13 tracks including, Mana, Ndidzagwira Ntchito Leroli, Ndakulakwira Chiyani, Yosefe Bambo Wathu among others.

