Firefighters put out fire on Chanco law library

Zomba City Council fire brigade team has managed to put out the fire at thes Chancellor College Law Department building .

The building was in smokes after the incessant on and off Escom power supply led to sparks in the department’s library and left it’s roof on fire.

Students were seen scampering for their dear books out of the library.

Others tried to put the fire off with extinguishers.

The Zomba City Council firefighters were on time and managed to extinguish the fire which has caused minimal damage to building.

