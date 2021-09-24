Fireworks expected as 2021 Rainbow Paints netball league second round title campaign resumes this weekend

First Choice Tigresses, the first round leaders of the 2021 Blantyre and Districts Rainbow Paints netball league resume their title campaign for the title as the second episode resumes this weekend with two encounters after a two-week first round break.

The league leaders return to action first against Shizaella Queens on Saturday and second from bottom side Machinjiri Sisters the following day, both at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC).

Tigresses old rivals and second-placed netball powerhouse, Kukoma Diamonds will resume their second round campaign by dating 7th-placed Prophet Mbewe Sisters before they take on struggling Gerald Tasaukadala 24 hours later.

From the latest second round first week fixtures released by the League, a total of nine matches have been lined up for this weekend and general secretary, Annie Billie Hanjahanja said they expect fireworks in the final lap of the title campaign following high performances displayed during first round.

Hanjahanja said the season started at a very low pace since the players had been out of action for a year due to the CoVID-19 mass gathering preventive protocols but after week 5 of games, the teams picked up their form.

“We expect to have a great competition in second round and all the teams are geared for the battle,” she said. “Let me urge all netball followers to continue patronizing our games as they have been doing during the whole of first round.

“With great pleasure, I should also take this opportunity to thank our sponsors Rainbow Paints Company for making this partnership strong because through their sponsorship — we are able to produce good players who are playing in our netball national teams.

“It is our hope also that the teams, officials and umpires will continue following all rules so that we can have a successful season,” she said.

The full fixtures are as follows:

Saturday *

* Gerald Tasaukadala v Machinjiri Sisters (09:00hrs)

* Prison Queens v Chileka Sisters (10:30hrs)

* Prophet Mbewe Sisters v Kukoma Diamonds (12:00hrs)

* Shizaella Queens v First Choice Tigresses (13:00hrs)

* IMOSYS NC v Chilomoni Sisters (15:00hrs)

Sunday

* First Choice Tigresses v Machinjiri Sisters (10:30hrs)

* Kukoma Diamonds v Gerald Tasaukadala (12:00hrs)

* IMOSYS NC v Chileka Sisters (13:30hrs)

* Shizaella Queens v Prophet Mbewe Sisters (15:00hrs)

