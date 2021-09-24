Rab Processors kits up SRFA ThumbsUp League finalists set for Saturday at Mpira Stadium

Official sponsors, Rab Processors on Wednesday surprised Southern Region Football League (SRFA) when they presented match kits to finalists of the Thumbs League, Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve and Sable Farming, who are set to face each other on Saturday at Mpira Stadium.

Bullets Reserve booked their final place after defeating Blantyre City and Sable Farming while Sable Farming saw off Changalume Barracks.

Blantyre City and Changalume Barracks are expected to fight for the third place position in a match just before the final at 12:30hrs at the same Mpira Stadium.

At the jersey presentation at Rab Processors head office at Maselema Limbe, Southern Region Football Association chairperson Raphael Humba applauded the sponsors for showing commitment to their partnership, saying the surprise they have made gives a clear indication that they are really dedicated and ready to promote football in the country.

“This is a great development because these jerseys will play a bigger role by adding value and power to the players in as far as motivation is concerned,” he said. “These jerseys will for sure bring a good hype and as a league, we are very happy because this will make the final to be a remarkable one.”

Rab Processors Marketing Manager, Andrew Lulker said they have decided to dress the teams with the aim of motivating them and add colour and pomp to the final match.

“This is also our appreciation of the good work being done by the League officials in terms of administration,” he said. “We are very impressed with how the league is being managed and we’ve discovered that SRFA is one of the best and well organised regional leagues.

“This is the reason why we thought of making this surprise and promise that we’ll continue coming up with more surprises,” Lulker said.

Bullets Reserve deputy coach Fundi Akidu was very thankful of the sponsors’ gesture which he said will give morale to the players, saying: “Players get motivated when they put on a new kit, therefore, it is my hope and expectation that come Saturday we’ll witness a colourful final.”

Sable Farming team manager, Duncan Ngolonga said: “The morale has been high in their camp since they started preparing the final match and this new kit will add energy as the players will do everything possible to launch them in a style by beating Bullets Reserve,” he said.

