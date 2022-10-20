First 10 winners drawn in FDH Bank’s Swipe & Dash promo

First 10 winners have been drawn in FDH Bank’s Swipe & Dash promotion with two customers winning the competition’s 60-seconds shopping dash worth K300,000.

Four won shopping vouchers worth K60,000 and four more earned fuel vouchers, also worth K60,000.

Launched in August, customers are encouraged to swipe on FDH Bank’s point of sale (PoS) — whether they hold an account with FDH Bank or not — and they write their names at the back of the receipt which are deposited in a box placed at the exit of the supermarket.

The tickets are then entered into the computers for the draw to identify the 10 monthly winners, starting with September followed by October, November and ends in December.

At the first draw at FDH’s head office in Blantyre, Senior Manager of marketing and communication emphasized that the promotion is meant to encouraged the public to use digital platforms for their shopping and paying for other services, who have the Bank’s PoS gadgets such as filling stations.

He said the promotion is being done in partnership with supermarkets such as Chipiku Plus, Sana and BuiltAfrica “to encourage customers not to carry too much cash, which is an easier way of shopping”.

He added that the customers are meant to buy goods worth not less than K30,000 to qualify for the draw.

The promotion was launched at Ginnery Corner Chipiku Plus where the Bank surprised four lucky customers who had been captured swiping on the FDH Bank’s PoS and they were invited dash around the shop picking up groceries they wanted.

None of them reached the K300,000 target with one managing to pick groceries worth slightly over K162,000, another at over K250,000, followed by K165,000 and K241,000.

The campaign is to inculcate a cashless shopping which would save the costs of replacing overused bank notes by the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

In June, as one way of promoting investment and savings culture among customers, FDH Bank launched a promotion named ‘Kukonza Tsogolo’ in which lucky customers won monthly K1 million and K100,000 cash prizes while a whopping K5 million grand prize went to 70-year-old very small scale business lady, Sitiveria Nsope from Chiradzulu.

She was depositing a minimum of K100,000 into her savings account and keeping it for at least a month at FDH Chiradzulu Service Centre and what was so inspiring about Nsope was that at her age, she saves money well.

The business she survive on is selling bananas fritters (zitumbuwa) in he area and she told the media that the K5 million would be invested in boosting her businesses and that of her children and grandchildren — who also run different businesses.

The promotion was launched with the aim of helping both existing and new customers to grow and achieve big dreams and future economic security.

