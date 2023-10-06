First Capital Bank urges young Beerland Festival’s Piano Fest participants to open Afana Ophusha student account 

First Capital Bank (FCB), which partnered with Beerland Festival — a non-governmental organisation which focuses on raising life skills of tertiary and high school learners — for its Piano Fest scheduled for tomorrow is encouraging young minds to open the Bank’s Afana Ophusha student account.

FCB Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa said the benefits of Afana Ophusha student account are many, saying: “As First Capital Bank, we recognize the need to support students.

“As such, we will drive the growth of the business by offering various banking services such as PoS machines, the student account as well as sponsorship of the event.”

Twikale further enticed the students that they would be offered free tickets if they open the account, saying young people are behind the brand and that the Beerland Festival’s Piano Fest is an epitome of Afana Ophusha student account.

“The concept itself embodies the values of Afana Ophusha student account,” he said. “The brand Beerland started four years ago as a platform for students to have a source of income through which young entrepreneurs pay a fee to have a stall where they sell various merchandise from clothes to food and beverages.

To take place at Green Valley Gardens in Blantyre, the Piano Fest shall be spiced by an international artist, South Africa’s celebrated singer and producer DJ Tyler ICU and local participation of Kell Kay, Zeleza Kingston, Eli Njuchi and several others stars.

Beerland Festival was established in 2019 as a social event that takes place at various venues in both Blantyre and Lilongwe — managed by

Lucy Msowoya of Lakini Enterprise and Kennedy Maluwa of DJ Kenny Entertainment.

The aim of the festival is to provide an opportunity to young entrepreneurs to showcase their talents whether in the world of fashion, food, beverages, music and dance, a modern manner of socializing, and everything in line with such.

This is true for both serial entrepreneurs as well as casual entrepreneurs onto one arena, thereby increasing the market base for everyone showcasing their products.

It prides itself as a modern social fun market-place, saying the more young entrepreneurs set up stalls at Beerland Festival, the higher their likelihood of selling more due to the aspect of recycled customers.

“Seeking a direction novel of its kind, the festival seeks to bring forth entertainment and a social lifestyle available to all groups of people in a modern era,” says the organisation on its website.

Meanwhile, at the announcement of sponsorship of the Piano Fest, Lucy Msowoya announced that the partnership will go beyond as it is a two-year agreement, saying: “FCB has shown to be a true partner, and we are very thankful for this support because it help us to carter for the Piano Fest.

“We are also hopeful that through this partnership, we’ll be able to reach places where we are yet to reach as well as assist in making our preparations successful.”

On his part, FCB’s product & digital manager, Chitsanzo Gaddie said they have committed K2 million through the product Afana Opusha student account’ in order to help them reaching out to as many tertiary and high school learners in the country.

Gaddie said the choice of partnering with Beerland Festival was taken in recognition that the NGO brings together youth entrepreneurs, saying the partnership will go a long way in assisting the learners realizing their dreams.

Thus FCB believes Beerland Festival gives them an opportunity to accomplish their commitment of empowering ambitious youth and promoting a saving culture amongst them.

He further said they seek to getting the youths on boarding to manage small and medium scale businesses, saying: “Beerland is a platform that targets the youth of Malawi, so with our ambition to empower the youth of Malawi who are aspiring to grow after their studies.

“And for those who are aspiring, we will encourage them to start their own businesses and we saw this as a perfect platform so that we can on board those particular youngsters in universities and colleges to open up their accounts to develop the saving culture.

“We are committed to work with young and brilliant youths that are making a difference in the community and amongst the youths because they are the future leaders,” Gaddie said.

