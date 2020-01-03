First district boarding secondary school in Machinga to open Jan 13

Government through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology says is set to open first district boarding secondary school in Machinga on Monday January 13 2020.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Dr. William Susuwele Banda disclosed the good tidings on Friday.

“The construction of Machinga Secondary School is completed. The Ministry has therefore selected form one and two students, who are expected to report for classes on Monday the 13th of January, 2020,” said Susuwele Banda

According to the Minister, the list of the selected students is available at all Secondary Schools in Machinga, Education Division Manager (Zomba) and District Education Office (Machinga).

The District had no secondary school after delinking Balaka from Machinga District Council some years ago.

In a related development, the Ministry has also ordered the re-opening of four secondary schools which were closed due to various forms of indiscipline displayed by students.

The schools are Rumphi Secondary, Lunzu Secondary, St Michaels Girls Secondary and Magawa Secondary Schools.

“We would like to call upon parents and guardians to play their rightful role in counseling their wards to refrain from vandalizing school property when there are disagreements with school management,” appealed Susuwele while ordering that the above mentioned schools should re-open on 6 January.

The Ministry also appealed to Head teachers and their school management to resolve any grievances raised by students with ultimate speed to avoid issues escalating into violence and vandalism.

