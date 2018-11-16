First Lady asks civil servants to lead cervical cancer screening

The First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has asked female civil servants to lead by example and go for cervical cancer screening to avoid untimely deaths.

Madam Mutharika request comes at a time when 45 percent of Malawian women are said to have had cervical cancer.

Speaking Friday at Mzuzu State Lodge when she hosted northern region female civil servants to a luncheon, the First Lady said women are important in the nation hence the need to prioritise their health.

Mutharika added that women should avoid listening to myths that people say about cervical cancer vaccination administered to children.

“I urge you to stop listening to misconceptions that people say when it comes to cervical cancer.

“Stop believing that by vaccinating a girl-child she will be unable to bear children once she grows up,” said Mutharika.

She added that in January next year there will be a continuation of cervical cancer vaccination among children which already started as a pilot project in some districts this year.

Speaking earlier, Cervical Cancer Service Provider at Mzuzu Central Hospital, Alice Nkhoma said 45 percent of Malawian women have cervical cancer.

Nkhoma said about 2,300 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 1600 of them die yearly.

“Women, especially those under the age of 20, should avoid having multiple sexual partners which puts them at risk of contracting cervical cancer,” Nkhoma said.

She added that women can avoid the risk of contracting cervical cancer by going for treatment early whenever they have sexually transmitted diseases, and avoid smoking.

“Again, going for screening before the signs appear can help reduce the number of women who die due to cervical cancer,” Nkhoma said.

