First Lady Chakwera challenges women to invest in youths

First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera has challenged women to rise above the status quo by contributing towards investing in youth in order to secure the future desired to pass on to the generations ahead.

Madam Chakwera was speaking on Friday evening during a book launch titled ” A Woman of Noble Character,” authored by Reverend Rebecca Banda of the Assemblies of God church.

She said the centre of the book is a message that is challenging women to discover their purpose in their respective societies, rise up to the occasion and embrace their potential as they trail blaze for the next generation.

“It is a call to development of transcendent qualities that God requires for us women if we are to ably compliment leadership of our nation and indeed lead with impact in various positions of high authority in our societies,” she said.

Madam Chakwera further said the book has come in time as a yardstick to guide women to ask themselves questions about the specific qualities that they need to continuously seek after, polish and emulate for the future generations.

Adding that the book challenges them to remember that their characters are an open book to the younger generations.

The book also reveals how the church is tasked with raising a generation of women that are reliable and beacons of hope for the younger generations, she said.

In her remarks, Author of the book, Reverend Rebecca Banda said passion coupled with the calling as minister of word of God compelled and motivated her to start compiling her previous experiences with the underprivileged children and women as well as preaching messages and bible studies.

“This book is a tool for developing, mentoring every Christ-following woman to embrace noble character so that they can maximize their God-given potential and improve personal livelihoods,” she said.

Therefore, Banda said, the book presents a platform to people of all walks of life to mentor, train, develop and motivate girls and women to embrace noble characters that will effectively contribute towards their socio-economic developments and in God’s Kingdom, respectively.

However the proceeds from sales of the book will go towards empowering widows with technical and entrepreneurial skills at Have of Hope Lay Training Centre in Chitipi, Lilongwe.

