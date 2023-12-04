Malawi Government, World Vision launch 5-year project on children with disability

Government in partnership with World Vision has launched a pilot project on disability and inclusion called “Able to Thrive.

Speaking during the launch of the project on Friday in Dowa district, Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Jean Sendeza described the project as a milestone and commendable.

“People with disabilities are supposed to be incorporated in each and every program that is taking place in this country,” she said.

Sendeza said the ministry would want to see children as those who will contribute to the development of the country.

She therefore appealed to stakeholders to make sure the project is rolled out to other districts to benefit children with disabilities.

According to her, over one million children are living with disabilities in the country who need to be reached out with education.

National Director for World Vision, Francis Dube said their key focus is the most vulnerable children with disabilities because they are left out by society.

“We designed this particular project so that we are able to target them to make sure we work and promote disability inclusion across various sectors like in education, economy and health among others to get necessary support,” he said.

Adding that they will work with Institutions that support disability to ensure that they are capacitated to continue advocating for children with disability.

