First Lady dominates headlines: UK says no aid money was used on Malawi president’s wife private trip

July 29, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 11 Comments

First Lady Getrude Mutharia dominated the British media headlines which has criticesed her for extravanagce after she reportedly enjoyed an £80,000 (about K61 200 00) pubic funds  for a  personal  trip  to London last week to see her son graduate from university.

Gertrude Mutharika, wife of the President of Malawi, dressed in Pink, came to Britain last week to watch her son Tadikira Mafubza receive a degree from University of Greenwich in Kent

Britain’s Daily Mail, The Express and The Sun have all carried the story criticising Gertrude Mutharika, wife of the President of Malawi,  that  despite UK taxpayers giving Malawi  £65million a year in aid, she was “squandering” the taxpayers’ money to see her son Tadikira Mafubza – the president’s stepson – receive his master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Greenwich in Kent on Thursday.

All the papes placed a source at the Malawi High Commisison in London that the First Lady has a large group of aides, including the vice president’s wife Judith Chimulirenji, and  stayed at the five-star Dorchester hotel, where rooms typically cost £700 to £900 a night – and suites have a price tag of up to £5,500.

But the Britain’s Department for International Development (DFID) says the government of Malawi has not used the United Kingdom aid on Gertrude Mutharika’s private trip.

DFID has issued a very brief statement following the assertin  in Biriths media that  UK gives Malawi 65, 000 Sterling Pounds in aid to Malawi and the first day has blown 80, 000 Sterling Pound for her 10-day private visit .

A DFID spokesman said: “No UK aid funding is given directly to the government of Malawi, and no UK aid has been spent on this visit.

“We ensure our support through trusted partners delivers value for money for UK taxpayers and transforms the lives of the poorest people, with 215,000 children in Malawi getting a good education as a result of UK aid.”

State House said  it was a government-funded trip.

Presidents (Salaries and Benefits) Act (Chapter 2:02) of the laws of Malawi, Part 1 of the schedule provides that the president’s spouse shall entitled to travel abroad privately at government expense but restricted to three times a year for a duration not exceeding 14 days each time.

However, Malawians in various social media platforms have condemned the First Lady for blowing taxpapers’ money on the trip just to attend the graduation ceremony of the son.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition has threatened to drag the First Lady to court over allegations over spending spree to fund her private trip to the UK.

Mfumu
Guest
Mfumu

All of you who are against the first lady, you can’t be trusted, maybe MCP members,or a breakaway DPP( utm)
You leave Joyce Banda who blows taxpayer money abroad for four years in South Africa and America sleeping in 5star hotels, where do you think she got the money?does she own a gold mine? remember she was a president for two years,now you’re expecting the sitting first lady not travel?be srs guys:

3 hours ago
Mkanda
Guest
Mkanda

“Pubic” funds indeed for gradution

3 hours ago
ndadabwa
Guest
ndadabwa

mbuli ndiwe big dance. kuzolowera kudya zakuba. mxie

3 hours ago
Keen Observer
Guest
Keen Observer

It’s where the problem is, if their children are going to UK can you expect the same people to make Chanco, Poly, Bunda to be of highest quality? Never. So we have a problem with the present leadership. The spending of money that is another problem cos look the way Malawi is suffering then someone is spending all that money for useless trip.

4 hours ago
Demo Kayende
Guest
Demo Kayende

Thieves all over this government. In South Africa there is a thief at the Malawi Consulate called by name Immigration Consul. He has established his own system to ensure that the money for visas and travel documents go into his pockets. Evil people.

4 hours ago
Big Dance
Guest
Big Dance

Umbuli a Malawi siuzatha. Kududuluka ndikonyoza chifukwa chosadziwa. Naye Mtambo mmalo mochita ma demo a Trapence ndi Sembereka anaba dollar aja akulimbana ndi izi?

5 hours ago
Leks
Guest
Leks

Koma wawelenga nkhaniyi kapena wangofuna kungotukana chabe?

4 hours ago
hola
Guest
hola

Mbuli ndiwe. Kusekerera ngakhale akukubera. Idiot, Nkhwere iwe. Mphevu iwe, Nyani, Katumbu Zereza, Chindere osamba madzi ometera iwe KUUJENI konunkhako galu

4 hours ago
Shap shap
Guest
Shap shap

Nawe big dance you are afool.. have ever lived in Engi? Do you know that what DFID is complimenting its just politics at the heart of full tension in Malawi? That’s to avoid escalating or riots and chaos. But in reality they know whats under the carpet. Iwe mmutu mwakomo you cant think how much the president receives ayear and we have problem in hospitals and the like but munthalika is enjoying tax PAYERS money. How many relation or azibala amunthalika amene mu England and America and some are give jobs in our embassies. Zongo waponya poti ndi abale awo… Read more »

4 hours ago
National CEO
Guest
National CEO

Can you explain why you are thinking that Malawians are ignorant please.

3 hours ago
Sikono
Guest
Sikono

Mbuli ndiwe Big Dance chifukwa chosazindikira kuti Mkazi wa Nkhalambayu akuononga our Tax Payers money pazinthu za ziiiii. Kutinso tikufufuze ndiwe mphawi otheratu oti you cant even afford a trip to Chipata Zambia to say the least. Changamuka . Trapence and Mtambo, thumbs up! God should continue protecting you.

3 hours ago