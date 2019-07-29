Bad start for Mkuna at Moyale

Newly appointed Moyale Barracks Football Club coach, Collins Mkuna, has started his job on a low note after colleting just a single point in the TNM Super League at Karonga Stadium where the soldiers lost 2-1 to Savenda Chitipa United on Saturday and went on to draw 1-1 against Karonga United on Sunday.

Peter Mselema scored Karonga United’s goal through a penalty while Lloyd Njaliwa scored for Moyale Barracks.

Anthony Mfune for Karonga United was voted man of the match in this highly contested game.

Mkuna took over from Chalres Kamanga three weeks ago after the team’s poor run of form in the past two seasons.

Speaking after the match, Mkuna said he wanted to collect three points against Karonga United after losing to Savenda Chitipa United. He added that he was not satisfied with the penalty awarded to Karonga United.

“Half a loaf of bread is better than none. Games are becoming tough as time passes in this season. Our tour in Karonga has not been all that bad. One point is not that bad,” explained Mkuna.

His opposite number, Dan Dzimkambani, said his players worked hard in the game.

Dzimkambani said: “We missed a number of chances but I should also point out that officiation was not satisfactory. We wish we collected three points. We need to motivate our players more for us to do well as the league progresses.”

Karonga United are now on position 9 with 14 points from 13 games while Moyale Barracks is on position 10 with 12 points from 12 games.

