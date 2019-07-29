Nankhumwa in praise and worship at Njamba: ‘Govt to continue partnering with Church to develop Malawi’

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development , Kondwani Nankhumwa, says the Church and government are partners in development, noting the Church in Malawi has been a reliable partner of government in development particularly in providing crucial social services such as education, water and sanitation, agriculture and health.

Nankhumwa stressed that the Church has been a partner of government in economic transformation.

“Under the able and visionary leadership of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the DPP (Democratic Progressive Party) government is more than keen to continue working with the Church and other religious institutions in implementing its social and economic blueprint as unveiled weeks before the May 21 tripartite elections,” said Nankhumwa on Sunday, July 28, 2019 when he attended a gospel music festival at Njamba Park in Blantyre.

Nankhumwa, through his Mzati Media Group, donated funds for organizing the two-day festival, which started on Saturday. Hundreds of people from all walks of life attended the festival for free.

Some of Malawi’s most celebrated gospel music artists and bands that performed at the gospel music bonanza included Anglican Voices, Princess Chitsulo, Dr. Ethel Kamwedndo Banda, Kings Phiri, Gloria Manong’a, the Great Angels Choir and Eliza Mponya, among others.

“I must sincerely say it was a five-star performance by our gospel artists; I am really satisfied and from my observation, the patrons enjoyed every minute of the festival. We’re really blessed,” said Nankhumwa, who is also the governing DPP’s Vice President responsible for Southern Region.

Nankhumwa also said the event was organized to promote peace, love and unity among Malawians in the light of the post-election violence that have seen opposition supporters destroying public and private property in protest of the results.

He said it is because of the realization that the Church is a true partner of government in development that he accepted to sponsor the two-day event “when the artists sold the idea to me that they wanted to worship and thank God for various blessings the people of this country enjoy through a music festival.”

Nankhumwa said the music artists are an integral part of the Church hence his support.

He reiterated that the DPP government is committed to working in partnership with the Church to fulfill all nation-building projects in all sectors of the economy.

The Minister said he believes government and other stakeholders must engage the Church for nation building by among others supporting gospel musicians not only through financial and material support, but also moral encouragement “like I have done today”.

He also said such support should be extended to secular music artists as they also face various challenges that deter their development.

Nankhumwa, who is also MP for Mulanje Central, indicated that he would facilitate taking gospel music concerts to other cities of Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Neno North, Thoko Tembo was one of the politicians who joined Nankhumwa in dance, praise and worship at Njamba Park on Sunday.

