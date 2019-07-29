Jica helps Lilongwe Water Board in reducing losses

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has assisted the Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) in reducing Non-revenue Water (NRW) which comes due to leakage of water pipes, theft and illegal water connection among others.

This comes after the recent launch of JICA’s four year project dubbed Project for Strengthening the Capacity of NRW Reduction for Lilongwe Water Board.

The project is to be implemented in partnership with LWB aimed at enhancing capacity for NRW reduction management for the board to improve efficiency of water use and ultimately reduce non-revenue water in the city of Lilongwe.

Speaking during a Joint Coordinating Committee (JCC) meeting on Friday in Lilongwe, JICA Resident Representative, Kito Koichi said JICA is committed to supporting water supply developments in the country.

“So far as JICA we are collaborating with the Government of Malawi in improving the water sector. We opted to help in expanding water supply in rural areas but we have noted high rate of urbanisation in Lilongwe City.

“For this reason, we would also like to assist with more resources to cope up with urban water supply management in the city,” said Koicho.

He revealed that they will engage waterworks experts from Japan’s oldest water bureau which started 132 years ago known as Yokohama Waterworks Bureau in order to successfully achieve its objectives.

He also said they would provide machinery and equipment for use on the ground and also trainings for WB workers which will be conducted in Japan or any other third world country.

In his remarks, LWB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Alfonso Chikuni applauded JICA for its project support which he said is timely.

“The support from JICA is beneficial to us as water board and it is what we wanted. This will help enhance our capability of water supply management and also deal with issues of non-revenue water which we are currently facing,” Chikuni said.

Currently, LWB has recorded 37 percent of non-revenue water since its existence up to June this year due to water leakage, old distribution pipes, incorrect water meter reading and illegal connection

