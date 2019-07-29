Mwawi returns to action to help Vixens close in on Super Netball finals

July 29, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter

Australia-based Malawian toweing shooter Mwawi Kumwenda is expected  returned  to action as she helped  team Melbourne Vixens  towards a Super Netball semi-final berth by defeating the Adelaide Thunderbirds 63-57in Suncorp Super Netball.

Back: Goaler Mwai Kumwenda …

Mwawi, who missed the Netball World Cup in Liverpool after injury kept her out of action for 12 months, was brought into the Vixens’ squad as an injury replacement for South African import Ine-Mari Venter.

She played  part in keeping her side on track for a semi-final berth.

Mwawi expressed her excitement to be back in action

Vixens head coach Simone McKinnis applauded the Malawian for successfully going through rehabilitation.

