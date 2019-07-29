Malawi Electoral Commission’s results sheets missing for poll case
Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) are failing to trace results and tally sheets for a case in which three Malawi Congress Party shadow members of Parliament (MPs) in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts are challenging results of the May 21 parliamentary elections.
Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members Kafandikhale Mandevana of Nsanje Central, Enoch Chizuzu (Nsanje North) and Foster Thipiwa (Chikwawa East) are challenging results of the parliamentary elections.
Their lawyer Wester Kossamu said since the High Court in Blantyre ordered that the electoral commission should produce all the documents it used in the elections in the three constituencies and that the case should return to court on July 29 2019, the “original tally sheets have not been disclosed and are not in custody of MEC.”
The court ordered MEC to produce original tally sheets, counterfoils, log books and register of voters ticked.
But according to the lawyer, the other documents are only partially disclosed.
During the inspecton of docuemens at the Commission’s warehouse which involved opening all the ballot boxes, the court could not find “key” documents.
MEC declared Francis Kasaila, Minister of Foreign Affairs (Democratic Progressive Party –DPP) winner of Nsanje North, Esther Mcheka-Chilenje (DPP)for Nsanje North and Sam Khumbanyiwa (UDF) for Chikwawa East.
And what does this mean come on our learned friends try to put it in a layman’s context that when it happens like this what does it mean
Bola alephelenso kutulutsa mapepala amulandu wa president muzione anyani akuba inu.Muyaluka, timanena kuba samaba munthu wasiketi lero sizimenezi.
End Times for DPP & MEC
End times for DPP & MEC.
Dausi your time to go is now!
God eyes is on this country
Eeeeeish this MEC is a huge shame to Malawi and the whole world. How can they fail to trace documents in their custody?
I am ashamed on behalf of Malawi Electoral Commission
This is enough reason to nullify the results of the said constituencies. Where did they put the backing documents, shame on this evil body.
Muyaluka nazo zimenezi
NDE MUZITI MASANKHO ANAYENDA BWINO A MEC KULEPHELA KUTULUSA UMBONI CHOCHI, NDIPOSO ZIKUMVEKA KUTI MA MP 29 A DPP SANAWINE MWACHINGAMO KUPHATIKIZASO BWANA WAWO APM A MALAWI ANASIYA KUGONA KALEKALE KUNAWACHELA ANASUKUSULA MUWONA MUKANGOPASANA NGATI ZAKUNYUMBA KWANU KUMWAMBA KUKUWONANI MWINA SIMUDZIWA INU KANGATI MUMAYANG”ANA KUMWAMBA MUMANGOWONA ZA PASI POMPANO BASI PAMENE KUMWAMBA MASO A MULENGI ALI PA INU CHIKHALILE SAWOZELA
NGATI MADOX SAKUPEZEKA IT SHOULD BE NULL AND VOID RE RUN BASI