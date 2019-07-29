Malawi Electoral Commission’s results sheets missing for poll case

Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) are failing to trace results and tally sheets for a case in which three Malawi Congress Party shadow members of Parliament (MPs) in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts are challenging results of the May 21 parliamentary elections.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members Kafandikhale Mandevana of Nsanje Central, Enoch Chizuzu (Nsanje North) and Foster Thipiwa (Chikwawa East) are challenging results of the parliamentary elections.

Their lawyer Wester Kossamu said since the High Court in Blantyre ordered that the electoral commission should produce all the documents it used in the elections in the three constituencies and that the case should return to court on July 29 2019, the “original tally sheets have not been disclosed and are not in custody of MEC.”

The court ordered MEC to produce original tally sheets, counterfoils, log books and register of voters ticked.

But according to the lawyer, the other documents are only partially disclosed.

During the inspecton of docuemens at the Commission’s warehouse which involved opening all the ballot boxes, the court could not find “key” documents.

MEC declared Francis Kasaila, Minister of Foreign Affairs (Democratic Progressive Party –DPP) winner of Nsanje North, Esther Mcheka-Chilenje (DPP)for Nsanje North and Sam Khumbanyiwa (UDF) for Chikwawa East.

