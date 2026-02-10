First Lady Gertrude Mutharika Lifts Mai Mbambande Elderly Home and Temwa Chilenga  with BEAM Donations

Malawi’s First Lady, Madam Professor Gertrude Mutharika, has brought renewed hope to both the Mai Mbambande Elderly Home and Temwa Chilenga, who takes care of orphans, after donating large quantities of food and essential items through her foundation, Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust.

The donations, delivered by BEAM representatives, have provided critical relief to the two institutions at a time when many vulnerable groups are facing severe food insecurity.

At Mai Mbambande Elderly Home, management described the First Lady’s gesture as overwhelming and deeply touching.

“We are deeply grateful and express our heartfelt appreciation to the First Lady, Madam Professor Gertrude Mutharika, for her outstanding kindness. Her generosity has left us speechless. These donations will go an extra mile and give a major boost to our feeding programmes,” the home said in a statement.

The elderly home received 200 bags of 10kg maize flour and 100 bags of assorted essential items.

Meanwhile, Temwa Chilenga also expressed gratitude after receiving 300 bags of 10kg maize flour and 100 bags of assorted items, including sugar, salt, tea leaves, soap, soya pieces, beans and additional maize flour.

“This really means so much to us. We thank our mother, the First Lady, and Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust for the great support. We also thank all BEAM representatives who delivered these items. Your love and support have changed lives,” said Temwa Chilenga.

Both institutions praised Madam Gertrude Mutharika for her consistent commitment to caring for the most vulnerable in society, especially the elderly and orphaned children.

Through BEAM Trust, the First Lady continues to champion compassion, dignity and social protection, ensuring that no one is left behind during times of hardship.

