Old Mutual pump in K5 million sponsorship towards ‘National Spelling Bee’ competition

In a drive aimed at improving education standards in the country, Old Mutual Malawi has pumped in K5 million sponsorship to Malawi National Spelling Bee which will go towards supporting local young learners who are expected to take part in this year’s African Spelling Bee Competition scheduled for February 91-20 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Speaking in Blantyre, Old Mutual Malawi Group Strategy, Digital and Data Executive, Lorraine Mlenga said they decided to support the initiative considering that it aligns perfectly with their responsible business philosophy.

Mlenga disclosed as a company, they’re always committed to positively impacting the communities they serve and demonstrating shared value in education as it is a catalyst for social and economic development.

“Through investing in these young ones, we are contributing to the Sustainable Development Goal 4 by ensuring that there is inclusive quality education and also supporting Malawi Vision 2063 which identifies education as a fundamental too to our nation’s socio-economic transformation, hence feeling proud to stand behind Spelling Bee Competition.

“Our target is to help in developing programmes that encourage reading, and writing culture amongst young learners. We are confident that through this support our flag carriers will feel motivated and work extra hard in order to make us proud during the competition,” said Mlenga.

Chief Executive Officer for Malawi National Spelling Bee, Lewis Mbaula expressed delighted for the assistance which he said will play an impactful part as they prepare to send the young minds who are set to represent the country.

Mbaula added that the coming in of Old Mutual Malawi is great relief as they were lacking well-wishers who can bail them out.

“The Spelling Bee initiative is a major tool if we are to improve our education and literacy level in the country and as a nation we really need to invest a lot in our education because that’s how we can build productive future generation. The competition itself is very crucial because it helps the learners to gain exposure in public speaking as well as learn a lot of things around Malawi and Africa at large,” said Mbaula.

