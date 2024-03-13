First Lady hails NBS Bank on girl-child support

Madam Chakwera said this at a fundraising dinner held at Sanjika Palace recently where she presented an award to the ‘Caring Bank’ in recognition of the partnership with SOFF.

“I sincerely thank our supporters for this dinner – NBS Bank, who have shown unwavering support to our bursaries and mentorship program. We have made significant progress in the last three years, providing bursaries nationwide, girls mentorship, and supporting economic empowerment programs, awarded over 2500 scholarships across 150 Public Secondary Schools.”

“We organized in-school mentorship sessions and national girls’ mentorship retreats, impacting over 1300 girls. This indicates the effectiveness of offering financial assistance to education together with tailored mentorship,” said Chakwera.

Receiving the award on behalf of NBS Bank Plc, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Temwani Simwaka said NBS Bank places great value in ensuring girls and women are given a conducive environment to thrive.

“At NBS Bank Plc we have mentorship programs for girls, that is why we saw the need to partner and provide support to the First Lady’s foundation. Our aim is to see a girl child empowered to shine,” she said.

NBS Bank partnered with Shaping Our Future Foundation in 2020 to promote the holistic development of the village girl and street child.

The Foundation’s main goal is to increase enrolment, retention, and completion of secondary school education of 5000 village girls and boys by 2026.