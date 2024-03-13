NCA/DCA Launches Faith Based Approach Project to Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights

Norwegian Church Aid(NCA)/Dan ChurchAid (DCA) Malawi Joint Country Programme has launched a three-year Faith Based Approach Project to Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights project that will accelerate fight against teenage pregnancies among girls in some parts of the country.

The project is targeting teenage girls in Machinga, Chikwawa and Nsanje districts and stakeholders say minus helping the girls to excell in education, the project will also see reduction in delivery related complications that are common in teenage girls when giving birth.

Speaking during the launch at Ntaja area in Machinga, deputy minister of health, Halima Daud said the complications have been on rise but she is optimistic that the project by NCA/DCA will change the situation.

“We want our girls to go to school. Get educated and then get married at an appropriate time. This is why we are empowering faith leaders and chiefs to take a leading role because these are the custodians of people,” said Daud.

She further added, “When the girls have teenage pregnancies, the probability for complications are so many. Now, we are trying to avoid that.”

In his remarks, NCA/DCA Country Director, Stephen Jansen said they are concerned with the rate at which gender based violence cases among teenage girls are growing in the district hence the intervention.

On the other hand, Royal Norwegian Embassy Ambassador to Malawi, Her Excellency Ingrid Marie Mikelsen concurred with Jansen saying the challenge of teenage pregnancies needs to be addressed.

“It is very challenging for the society when a girl gets pregnant at a tender age. We will align ourselves to the goal of Malawi government in the fight which stipulates that we should reduce by half the cases by 2030,” she said.

Currently, the teenage pregnancies rate in the country is at 29%, according to the ministry of health statistics.

Malawi Council of Churches has commended NCA/DCA for the project saying it is instrumental to the society.

Its Secretary General, Reverend Alemekeze Chikondi Phiri has assured the stakeholders of the faith leaders’ commitment towards eradicating the vice.

The project has been allocated money amounting to K1.5 Billion.

