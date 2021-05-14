First Lady Madam Chakwera to engage Malawian women in the Diaspora

The First lady Madam Monica Chakwera will be engaging with Malawian women who are living in the diaspora to discuss several issues that can foster the relationship between women in the diaspora and those back home. The event which will be held virtually using Zoom Platform is scheduled for this Saturday 15th May.

According to the organisers , MCP Diaspora Network (MCPDN), the event is a non-political engagement that is open to all the women in the diaspora regardless of their political affiliation.

“ The First Lady Madam Chakwera want to hear from a cross section of diaspora women, regardless of which political party you belong to as the focus is to discuss issues that affect Malawi as a country “ said MCPDN Deputy Publicity Secretary, UK based Nic Thindwa.

In the meeting , the First lady is scheduled to tackle in a number of areas that include philanthropic activities such as the First Lady foundation, what it is and how best it can work with women in the diaspora, harmonization and coordination with government so as to work to complement government efforts and information to guide targeted resource mobilization in the diaspora and accountability of resource management back home .

The First lady will also tackle on issues of Rape and the conviction rates of child defilers and other gender based violence cases, women’s health that include maternal morbidity and mortality , Poverty eradication , women in small and medium enterprises , Education for girls and Environmental issues.

The Zoom event will start at (6pm Malawi time) and expected to run for an hour and half. The Office of the First Lady Communications Officer Priscilla Chimphinda confirmed that indeed Madam Chakwera will be speaking with diaspora women and urged the women to take this opportunity of this two way face to face engagement to discuss as many issues as possible and map the way forward on how they can work with Office of the First lady in future.

Those interested to be part of the event are encouraged to access the Zoom link by emailing the organisers MCPDN at [email protected]

