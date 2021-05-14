Former Beauty Queen brings Boudoir By Doll Mabel Annual Fashion Show

Inspired by Victoria’s Secrets Fashion Show, Boudoir by Doll Mabel annual fashion event is earmarked to bring a night of elegance, glam and fabulousness in Malawi.

Boudoir by Doll Mabel founder and former Malawi beauty queen, Mabel Khonje will be showcasing her products and other collections at this glamorous event.

“I grew up watching Victoria’s Secrets Fashion Show. It’s something I have always wanted in my life.

“My Boudoir Fashion Show is the first of it’s kind ever in Malawi. I will be showcasing some of my pieces and other collections that I have,” Khonje said in an interview.

Icing on the cake, will be performances by South Africa’s award winning duo, Black Diamond and Malawi’s Dr Namadingo.

“Music and fashion are inseparable. Therefore, I thought we should spice it up by bringing in some music. Since this is the first event of it’s kind, we also figured bringing the current trending artists both on international and continental level,” she explained.

Blaq Diamond is famous for the smash hit “Summer Yomuthi”.

“People should expect to have a fabulous time. Come and support us. I hope Malawi will appreciate what am doing,” she appealed.

Tickets are currently being sold at BICC, Acres, Puma Area 18 and Maula Filling Stations in Lilongwe and Chitawira Puma Filling Station in Blantyre.

The dress code is strictly black tie for gentlemen and evening red carpet gowns for ladies.

