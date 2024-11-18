First Lady Monica Chakwera hails partnerships in the fight against tuberculosis

First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera has lauded key global and national partnerships in the fight against Tuberculosis (TB), recognizing the invaluable support of the Global Fund, the Stop TB Partnership, and various Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) for their ongoing commitment and leadership in addressing the TB epidemic both locally and globally.

Madam Chakwera made these remarks on Monday during a High-Level Breakfast event held under the theme: “Amplifying Voices To End TB Stigma.” The event brought together global and local health leaders, partners, and stakeholders who are collectively working to tackle TB, a disease that continues to claim over 4,100 lives worldwide every day despite being preventable and treatable.

“The support provided by our partners has been critical in Malawi’s efforts to combat TB. Your continued engagement is vital to achieving our shared goals,” said Madam Chakwera, emphasizing that the fight against TB is a global challenge that requires continued collaboration at all levels.

Progress and Achievements in TB Fight

In her speech, the First Lady highlighted the significant strides Malawi has made in reducing TB cases over the past decade. She noted that TB incidences in the country have dropped by 61% in the last 11 years, while the TB success rate has risen to an impressive 90%. Additionally, the rate of TB/HIV co-infection, which stood at 77% in 2003, has decreased to 47% in 2023.

These improvements, Madam Chakwera explained, are the result of concerted efforts to invest in innovative tools and strategies. These include the deployment of GeneXpert machines for rapid diagnostics, the use of mobile diagnostic vans, and community sputum collection points—initiatives that have been supported by volunteers who conduct door-to-door campaigns to mobilize communities for testing.

“Key to this progress has been the investment in these innovative tools, which have made a real difference in reaching more people with life-saving diagnostics and treatment,” she said.

Challenges in TB Detection and Stigma

Despite these gains, Madam Chakwera acknowledged that challenges remain in the fight against TB. One of the most concerning issues is that nearly half of all TB cases in Malawi remain undetected. Furthermore, the stigma surrounding TB continues to be a significant barrier, preventing many individuals from seeking the care they need. The First Lady stressed that stigma remains one of the greatest obstacles in addressing TB in the country and globally.

“Stigma at the community level continues to keep people from seeking care, which is why it is crucial for us to work together to reduce this stigma and make TB a disease that is no longer feared or misunderstood,” Madam Chakwera remarked.

To address these issues, she disclosed that Malawi is planning to conduct stigma reduction surveys to better understand the scope of the problem and develop targeted interventions based on data and evidence.

A Call for Unity in Ending TB

The First Lady expressed optimism about the collective ability to achieve a world free of TB by 2030, stressing the importance of unity and continued commitment to the cause.

“We know that ending TB is within our reach, but we need to work together—governments, civil society, and the private sector. We can achieve a TB-free world by 2030 if we continue to amplify the voices of those affected and strengthen our response at all levels,” she said.

Global Fund and Stop TB Partnership Call for Unity

In her remarks, Lady Roslyn Morauta, Chair of the Board of the Global Fund, underscored the critical role of reducing TB-related stigma in ensuring timely diagnosis and treatment. She pointed out that stigma isolates individuals, delays access to life-saving interventions, and worsens health outcomes for those living with TB.

“TB stigma is not just a social or cultural issue, it is also a health systems, economic, and human rights issue. We must come together in unity to amplify the voices of those affected by TB and confront this stigma head-on,” Lady Morauta stated.

A Personal Story of Struggle and Hope

At the event, Rose Banda, a TB survivor from Area 24 in Lilongwe, shared her personal experience of battling the disease. Banda revealed that she faced significant stigma from her friends at school when she was diagnosed with TB. However, she credited the support she received from TB volunteers, who provided both moral and nutritional support throughout her treatment journey, for helping her through the toughest moments.

“I was stigmatized by my friends at school when I was diagnosed with TB, but the volunteers who encouraged me throughout my treatment really made a difference,” said Banda. “Their support gave me the strength to continue my treatment and complete the full course.”

Banda’s story highlights the importance of community support in overcoming the challenges of TB treatment, particularly in the face of social stigma.

Looking Ahead: A Shared Commitment

Madam Chakwera concluded her speech by reiterating the importance of partnerships and collective action in the fight against TB. She called on all Malawians to continue to support efforts to eliminate TB stigma and ensure that more people are tested and treated for the disease.

“We must continue to work together to make sure that TB is no longer a threat to our health, and that no one is left behind in the fight for a TB-free future,” she said. “Together, we can turn the tide against TB, and bring us closer to a world where TB is eradicated.”

The High-Level Breakfast event served as a powerful reminder of the progress made in the fight against TB, as well as the work still needed to eradicate the disease completely. With continued collaboration and commitment, both Malawi and the global community are hopeful that TB can be conquered in the near future.

