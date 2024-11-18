Veteran Kambala ridiculed as clueless weakling following dismal loss to newcomer Kabambe

The leadership race within the United Transformation Movement (UTM) has taken an embarrassing turn for the party’s founder, Engineer Newton Kambala, who has come under intense ridicule after suffering a crushing defeat to political newcomer Dalitso Kabambe at the party’s just-ended elective convention in Mzuzu.

Kambala, who had long prided himself as the architect of the party’s foundation, garnered a mere 26 votes, a staggering 610 votes behind Kabambe’s overwhelming 636 votes. The vast disparity between the two candidates has sent shockwaves through political circles, with many questioning Kambala’s leadership capabilities and political relevance.

Disappointment and Distrust in Kambala’s Leadership

Kambala’s loss has revealed the deep disconnect between him and the rank and file of his own party. According to delegates who attended the convention, the civil engineer’s campaign was riddled with weaknesses and miscalculations that left many unimpressed. Despite the UTM leader’s claims of having laid the groundwork for the party’s success and being instrumental in bringing former Vice President Saulos Chilima into the fold, his appeal to party delegates and voters fell flat.

“He was so confident that because he founded the party, all the structures would naturally revert to him once Chilima stepped aside. But we had serious doubts about his leadership. Kabambe, on the other hand, showed real potential,” said Saidi Ngwenya, a delegate from Ntchisi. “Kambala’s campaign was based on assumptions, not a clear vision, and as delegates, we were not fooled. He lacks leadership skills, and we felt it would be disastrous for the party to have him at the helm.”

Kambala’s defeat raises questions about his ability to lead beyond his foundational role. While he spearheaded the formation of the party in 2016, the transition to a national political force has seen him lose favor both within UTM and among the broader electorate. Critics argue that Kambala’s leadership is tainted by his poor public performance, most notably his dismissal as Energy Minister due to corruption allegations and an inability to effectively manage the energy sector—one of the most crucial ministries in Malawi.

Kambala’s Leadership Void Exposed

For many UTM members, the idea of Kambala as leader was untenable. His performance in the convention was considered underwhelming, with many questioning his ability to lead the party into the future. “Unlike Kabambe, Kambala has not delivered on any public role. He was dismissed as Energy Minister, and the way he handled the ministry left much to be desired,” said another UTM delegate, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “It could be political suicide to allow someone with his track record to take the reins of UTM.”

Kambala’s campaign, which centered on his founding of the party and his past role in facilitating Chilima’s leadership of UTM, failed to resonate with delegates who were looking for new energy and direction. “His campaign message was weak. It lacked vision and failed to inspire any real confidence. Kabambe came with fresh ideas and a clear focus on the future,” said Byson Massa, a neutral observer from Luwinga Township in Mzuzu. “It was clear from the beginning that Kambala lacked the political wisdom needed to succeed Chilima. The results speak for themselves.”

A Failed Campaign and Rejection by the Party

Despite investing substantial resources in his campaign, including a reported K20 million for convention fees, Kambala’s bid for leadership was rejected by both his own party members and the general public. Many who had previously supported him were disillusioned by his inability to present a coherent strategy for UTM’s growth and vision.

“From the start, Kambala failed to offer anything new. He thought his past association with Chilima would carry him through, but that wasn’t enough,” said one delegate from Mzuzu. “Kabambe’s victory is a sign that UTM is ready to move forward with new leadership, and Kambala’s time has passed.”

The results of the convention are a painful reality check for Kambala, who once envisioned himself as the man to lead UTM into the future. The defeat exposes a growing sentiment that Kambala’s political instincts are not sharp enough to lead the party in the highly competitive and volatile Malawian political landscape.

Kabambe Emerges as the Clear Choice

Dalitso Kabambe’s resounding victory marks a new chapter for UTM, with many now looking to him as the party’s leader moving forward. Kabambe, a fresh face in politics, won the hearts of delegates with a campaign that focused on unity, transformation, and a vision for a stronger, more prosperous Malawi. His decisive win over Kambala shows that UTM delegates were looking for a leader who could inspire and unite the party, rather than someone tied to past mistakes.

With Kabambe’s leadership now solidified, UTM is poised for a potential reshaping as it moves toward the 2025 general elections. As for Kambala, his defeat marks the end of an era for the party he founded, and the beginning of his painful realization that political leadership requires more than just a founding title—it demands vision, trust, and the ability to deliver results.

