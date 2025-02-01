First Lady Monica Chakwera Underscores the Importance of Collaboration in the Fight Against TB

First Lady Monica Chakwera has emphasized the critical role of collaboration in the fight to end Tuberculosis (TB) in Malawi by 2030.

Speaking on Friday during a High-Level Multi-Sectoral Engagement on Ending TB, Madam Chakwera, who also serves as the TB Ambassador for Malawi and the SADC region, highlighted that multi-sectoral partnerships are essential in combating the disease.

“It is possible and achievable to completely eradicate TB within the next five years if Malawi and its partners work together in unity,” she said.

The First Lady noted that Malawi has made significant progress, with TB-related deaths reduced by 54% among HIV-positive individuals and 60% among HIV-negative individuals. She also praised the country’s impressive TB treatment success rates and improvements in diagnosis across health facilities.

Madam Chakwera urged the youth to develop innovative tools and strategies that promote early TB detection, especially in rural areas where access to healthcare services is limited.

“Integrating TB and HIV services is key to reducing the burden of travel for patients while improving health outcomes. This is how resource optimization and collaboration can truly transform lives,” she added.

However, the First Lady expressed concern over the persistent stigma faced by TB patients, stressing the need for increased investment in programs aimed at fighting both the disease and the associated stigma.

She commended the media, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders for raising awareness about early warning signs, detection, and treatment, which she said is vital to ending TB in Malawi.

Speaking at the same event, Deputy Minister of Health Noah Chimpeni reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening Malawi’s health system.

“The government is implementing various strategies to ensure that resources are available for quality healthcare services,” said Chimpeni. He also highlighted plans to increase domestic resource mobilization to reduce dependency on external funding.

Meanwhile, Edna Tembo, Executive Director for Women Living with HIV and AIDS, applauded the Office of the First Lady for its unwavering support in promoting health initiatives across the country.

Malawi continues to make strides in its fight against TB, with efforts focused on partnerships, community engagement, and health system improvements to meet the 2030 target.

