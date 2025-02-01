NGOs Demand $53 Million Compensation from Zuneth Sattar for Alleged Corruption in Malawi

Two civil society organizations, Youth and Society (YAS) and the UK-based Spotlight on Corruption, have renewed calls for businessperson Zuneth Sattar to compensate Malawians with at least $53 million if he is convicted in the United Kingdom for alleged corrupt dealings involving the Malawian government.

The fresh demand comes as Sattar’s case, under investigation by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) since his arrest in 2021, is expected to resume in early 2025. Sattar, who was granted bail shortly after his arrest, has been the focus of a joint probe between the NCA and Malawi’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). While he has yet to be formally charged, several of his UK-based bank accounts were frozen, and assets, including vehicles, were seized as part of the investigation.

The Compensation Demand

In a letter dated December 20, 2024, addressed to David Liebscher, NCA’s Foreign Affairs Officer, YAS Executive Director Charles Kajoloweka and Helen Taylor, Senior Legal Researcher for Spotlight on Corruption, pressed for the recovery and repatriation of illicit proceeds from Sattar’s contracts with the Malawian government. The letter, titled “Compensation for the Harms of Alleged Corruption Involving Zuneth Sattar,” outlines calculations showing that Sattar allegedly made over $53 million in gross profits from contracts valued at approximately $79 million—with actual costs estimated around $25 million.

Kajoloweka emphasized that this money rightfully belongs to the people of Malawi, stating:

“It’s their wealth. The money belongs to the people of Malawi. The only reasonable way justice will be seen to be served is if those resources are returned and invested in programs aimed at improving living standards.”

The CSOs argue that while Sattar has not yet been formally charged, any compensation and confiscation orders should follow a successful prosecution. They further stress the importance of identifying and assessing the harm caused by alleged corruption as part of the ongoing investigation.

Breakdown of Alleged Corrupt Gains

According to the CSOs, the alleged inflated contracts that benefitted Sattar include:

$24.38 million in gross profits from ration packs supplied to the Malawi Police Service.

$8.36 million from contracts for water cannon trucks.

$12.2 million from deals involving armored personnel carriers for the Malawi Defence Force.

The organizations claim that Sattar’s companies charged significantly more than what the Malawian government would have paid had they contracted directly with suppliers such as Serac Nutritional Products or manufacturers like International Armoured Group FZE.

Legal Developments and Asset Freezing

The CSOs’ letter highlights that Malawi has recently drafted regulations to operationalize the Confiscation Fund, which could manage and distribute any recovered assets from the case.

In response to inquiries about the case’s progress, NCA official David Liebscher confirmed the receipt of the letter, stating:

“We have noted your letter and I have forwarded it to the assigned financial investigation team on that case. Please keep a close eye on our media very early in the new year for an important update on this case.”

Sattar’s Accounts and ACB’s Involvement

Locally, Sattar’s bank accounts in Malawi were frozen about three years ago amid investigations into allegations of bribery involving public officials to secure government contracts. However, in 2024, the ACB unfroze some of Sattar’s accounts after investigations revealed that those accounts had not received payments from the Malawian government.

ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala explained:

“The bureau unfroze bank accounts which the investigation had established were not receiving payments from the Malawi Government. The accounts where government payments were made are based outside Malawi and remain frozen there.”

Despite this, Sattar remains under investigation for allegedly orchestrating a network of corrupt dealings that extended across various government departments and agencies.

What’s Next?

As the case moves forward in the UK, both YAS and Spotlight on Corruption remain hopeful that the UK authorities will prioritize compensation for Malawi. The CSOs insist that any proceeds recovered should directly benefit Malawians, helping to address the economic harm caused by inflated government contracts.

The case represents one of the largest international corruption scandals linked to Malawi, with potential ramifications for the country’s anti-corruption efforts and public accountability.

