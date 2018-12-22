First Lady spreads festive cheers to inmates facing Christmas in Malawi jail

First Lady Madam Prof. Gertrude Mutharika has urged Prison Warders to treat the inmates with utmost care considering that they were the only family available for the inmates in the course of serving their sentence serving.

She said this Friday when she gave an early Christmas treat to inmates at Blantyre Prison where she donated assorted items which included cooking oil, soap, sugar, notebooks, parked lunch as well as some soft drinks.

The First Lady pointed out that Prison Warders should ensure that inmates are enjoying their rights and they should be accorded what they deserve while in custody.

Mutharika said she is aware that the inmates miss their families because of being in incarceration and that is why she thought it wise to cheer the prisoners during the festive season.

“You should not lose hope just because you are here. Take an example of Job in the Bible who lost everything within a short period of time but because he trusted God, he was given more blessings after the trial. One day everything shall be better, just put your trust in the almighty,” she explained

A representative of the inmates, James Mpondabwino described Mutharika’s visit as timely, hence this year’s Christmas season being memorable and unique.

He asked the First Lady to consider providing educational and vocational skills materials for them to find something tangible to do for their daily living to avoid indulging in bad behaviors that can see themselves returning to the prison cells.

“It is our plea that pardoning of the inmates should be based on good behavior of the inmates and not the type of crime one committed as this is causing them to be committing same crimes as they know they will be easily pardoned,” Mpondabwino said.

He added that, “We ask you to relay our message to the President that pardoning should be prioritized to the elderly and the sick.”

In her reaction, the First Lady promised to take the concerns to the President.

Blantyre Prison, formerly Chichiri was constructed to accommodate about 500 inmates but currently has 1,900 out of whom are doing studies at different levels at primary and secondary school.

According to Chief Commissioner of Malawi Prisons, Wandika Phiri the current situation at the facility was affecting the living conditions of the inmates.

The Commissioner was quick to mention that she was grateful for the increased budgetary allocation to Malawi Prisons, saying it has helped solve some of the problems in most correctional facilities in the country.

The event was spiced with performances by Prison Strings Band, Blantyre Prison Dance Troupe and gospel songbird, Phallyce Mang’anda.

