First Lady takes cervical cancer awareness to Kasungu, urges women to undergo screening

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika on Wednesday took her cancer awareness initiative to Kasungu district in an effort to drum support for the reduction of deaths of women caused by cervical cancer.

Madam Mutharika has been instrumental in bringing cancer awareness messages to all women across the country.

Speaking in Kasungu at Chankhozi Primary School ground, the First Lady said as simple as it may sound, cervical cancer is claiming many lives of women in the country and there is the need for women to champion the fight against this disease.

“When we talk about cervical cancer, it sounds simple but this is a disease which is claiming many lives of women in the country. Malawi is actually number one if not number two as a country with high deaths caused by cervical cancer.

“It is us women who should be in the forefront to fight the disease by going for screening. Those that have not been screened should do so as there is a chance for them to be screened in hospitals,” she said.

The First Lady also added that it is important for women to know their status in as far as cervical cancer is concerned.

She urged women in all spheres of life to visit hospitals for screening so that in few years to come, cervical cancer should be history.

“It is important for women to know the condition of their bodies rather than speculating whether they have cervical cancer or not. Women should not be afraid but should encourage each other in groups to go for screening,” she said.

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Griezedar Jeffrey was also present at the awareness meeting and said it is important for women to live a health life because they are key people in community development.

She hailed Madame Mutharika for reaching out to many women in the country with cervical cancer awareness messages.

“You should not get tired but reach out to each and every corner of the country so that this message reaches everyone,” said Jeffrey.

She also commended government for the efforts it is making in ending any form of cancer.

Jeffrey cited the construction of a Cancer Centre in Lilongwe and said when completed, the facilities will go a long way in helping poor Malawians who can’t afford medical care outside the country.

The awareness meeting also saw presentations on family planning methods, managing cholera, esophageal cancer, breast cancer which were presented by officials from Kasungu District Health Office.

The meeting also had in attendance notable names like Secretary for Health Dr Dan Namarika, Chief Director of Safe Motherhood in the Ministry of Health Chimwemwe Chipungu, DPP’s Otria Jere and presdindetial adviser Dr. Heatherwick Ntaba among others.

