Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has said he will not stand for a fifth term when his current mandate ends next year.
The soccer governing body goes to polls next year.
“I shall not be a candidate,” Nyamilandu insisted.
“I will continue to exercise my functions as FAM president until that election,” he said.
Nyamilandu has also said he will not impose his successor or endorse a candidate.
Possible candidates circulating on social media platforms include first vice-president James Mwenda, executive members Daud Suleman, Daud Ntankhiko and Jabbar Alide.
Nyamilandu said affiliates are better-placed to pick his successor.
1 Comment on "Walter says not president for life at FA Malawi: Won’t score fifth term"
That’s the way a well educated and civilized person behaves.So proud of you Walter