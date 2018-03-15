Walter says not president for life at FA Malawi:  Won’t score fifth term

March 15, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu has said he will not stand for a fifth term when his current mandate ends next year.

Nyamilandu: Stressed that he was serving his last term.

The soccer governing body goes to polls next year.

“I shall not be a candidate,” Nyamilandu insisted.

“I will continue to exercise my functions as FAM president until that election,” he said.

Nyamilandu has also said he will not impose his successor or endorse a candidate.

Possible candidates circulating on social media platforms  include first vice-president James Mwenda, executive members Daud Suleman, Daud Ntankhiko and Jabbar Alide.

Nyamilandu said affiliates are better-placed to pick his successor.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Walter says not president for life at FA Malawi:  Won’t score fifth term"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
LEGO
Guest
LEGO

That’s the way a well educated and civilized person behaves.So proud of you Walter

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
25 minutes 38 seconds ago

More From Nyasatimes