MultiChoice Malawi rolls out new decoder DStv HD5

MultiChoice Malawi has announced that it has introduced the next generation HD decoder – the DStv HD5.

Chimwemwe Nyirenda, MultiChoice Malawi sales and marketing manager , said the HD5 decoder is the 5S and 5U models and is replacing the current models (4S and 4U) which will no longer be available on the market.

According to Nyirenda, the new decoder offers the same entertainment package experience.

“The biggest difference is that it is our first decoder that will not make use of a smartcard. The number used when adding this decoder to your DStv account, or calling us for support is the IUC number which you will find on the sticker underneath the decoder.

“This decoder supports SD video via AV out and HD video via HDMI. Dolby Digital/Surround Sound is via HDMI only,” said Nyirenda.

The new HD decoder has a DStv B6 remote which can be used to switch on and off your television; hence, no need to have two remote controls.

The new DStv HD5 is selling at recommended price of K18 999 which includes one month DStv family package.

Multichoice Malawi said the new decoder is available at the usual selling points

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :