First Lady urges Malawi women to keep ‘integrity’:Embrace virtue, hard work

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has advised women in the country to adhere to their integrity and exercise patriotism and love by supporting initiatives being implemented by fellow women.

Mutharika was speaking Sunday night in Mzuzu at Katawa Church of Central African Presbytery (CCAP) of Livingstonia Synod during a fundraising dinner for the church’s women guild which intends to buy a 32- seater bus.

“Let me take this opportunity to encourage you to be women of integrity. A woman of integrity prays for fellow women and does not engage in backbiting,” said Mutharika.

The First Lady also advised women to seek God’s guidance in all their endeavours.

She therefore asked them to emulate women like Dorcas who the Bible says was an entrepreneur and Hanna who was dedicated to prayer and all were connected to God.

Mutharika commended the women for the fundraising initiative which she said demonstrated that women could achieve their vision and contribute to the church’s development and the country as whole.

“This shows that it is possible for women to stand on their own. It demonstrates that women are able and can overcome challenges,” she said.

The First Lady then donated K3 million towards the purchase of the bus which she said will assist the women to preach the gospel within and beyond Mzuzu.

Chairperson for the fundraising committee, Modester Phiri said the event was organized to raise K15 million towards the purchase of the bus.

Phiri said the women will be using the bus to reach more people with the word of God, adding that evangelization requires travelling to areas which are far from church’s base.

“We are involved in evangelism and much of our work demands us to reach the needy such as widows and orphans, and we need a covered vehicle for mobility to achieve our charity works,” said Phiri.

She said the bus will also be hired out, thereby generating income for the women guild who are also involved in agribusiness.

She then thanked the First Lady for gracing the fundraising initiative, saying Mutharika’s presence at the function demonstrated her commitment towards serving God.

Katawa CCAP Women Guild has 300 members.

