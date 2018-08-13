Chilumpha’s ADD party SG Luwemba joins UTM

Former Secretary General for Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD), Levy Luwemba, has dumped the party for the new United Transformation Movement (UTM).

The youthful Luwemba was welcomed to UTM at the Mzuzu rally where it’s leader Sailors Chilima launched it in Mzuzu.

In an interview, Luwemba confirmed resigning from ADD which is led by former State vice-president Dr Cassim Chilumpha.

“It is indeed true that I have resigned from my position as Secretary General for the Assembly for Democracy and Development and I have already communicated of the same to the leadership.

“My resignation is due to the fact that my political aspirations are in line with the UTM’s agenda of good governance, transparency and accountability,”said Luwemba.

Luwemba said in addition to promoting the SME’s sector he said he believes that UTM is an organization that will allow him to freely exercise his political skills and will therefore add his little weight to the organization.

He once served as UDF deputy organizing secretary for the central region.

