FA Malawi impressed with C licence coaching course in Mzuzu

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) second vice president, Othaniell Hara, says the football governing body is impressed with the hunger that some soccer loving individuals have to develop the sport by becoming qualified football coaches.

Hara was speaking when he visited 29 coaches who are undergoing a ten day FAM C coaching course at Mzuzu Stadium which has been organised by the Northern Region Youth Football Committee.

The course has attracted a number of coaches who take charge of FMB Under 20 and SIMSO Premier League teams from districts like Rumphi, Mzimba, Salima and Mzuzu city.

Nyasa Times reporter spotted former Wanderers and flames skipper, Allan Kamaga, who has come all the way from Blantyre to attend the course. Also spotted is former Malawi Women’s Football Team and Moyale Women’s Football team goalkeeper, Maria Mwakhwawa, who is the only female participant.

Mabvuto Mafuta, a lecturer at the University of Livingstonia, is also in attendance.

CAF instructor, Benjamin Kumwenda, is conducting the course with the assistance of Ogrieve Macnebert Kazuwa who is Chairperson for Northern Region Football Coaches Committee. FIFA referee’s instructor, Kaliyoto Ngosi, is handling the topic on laws of the game.

Addressing the participating coaches, the FAM Second Vice President, said FAM is impressed with the desire by Malawians to develop the game of football from the grass root.

“Let me therefore encourage you to take this course seriously and put to use the skills you will attain when you return to your respective football teams. Football cannot develop with unqualified coaches and your enrolment for this course shows the hunger you have to develop football in this country,” remarked Hara.

Ogrieve Macnebrt Kazuwa told Nyasa Times that the participants were remarkably grabbing the concepts and the course was going on very well.

“So far, so good! We have coaches from FMB Under 20 teams as well as teams from SIMSO Premier League. The lessons are going on very well both theoretically in class and practically on the field of play,” explained Kazuwa.

The participants will seat for a written examination at the end of the course and will be issued a FAM C Coaching Licence after successfully passing the examination.

