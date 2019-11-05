First rains claim one life as lightning kills girl

Excitement of the first rains is subdued in Phalombe following the killing of an 11-year-old girl who has been struck by lightning.

Beatrice Nkhata, a Standard five learner at Mianga primary school was struck by lightning on her way back from school when she sought shelter from the rains under a tree.

Passersby found her lying under the tree and took her to Chitekesa Health Centre where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Chitekesa Health Centre medical personnel said Beatrice died due to lightning electrocution.

She hailed from Chirombo village in chief Jenala’s area in Phalombe.

