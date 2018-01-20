Fischer changes tune on MCP membership: ‘I did not join the party, am indipendent’

Nyasa Big Bullets footballer Fischer ‘Anong’a’ Kondowe has changed his tune after announcing that he would like to contest for the Blantyre City South parliamentary seat on a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket, saying he has not joined the party as he remains an independent aspirant.

Fischer was unveiled as one of MCP parliamentary aspirants in 2019 by the party’s member Mohammad Sidik Mia in Blantyre on Tuesday.

But the veteran footballer has since been granting media interviews to clarify that he is not a member of MCP although he did not categorically rule out that prospect.

He said as of now he wants to remain an independent aspirant who would join a party that resonates with the people’s needs.

When he was introduced by Mia as an MCP aspirant, Fischer told reporters that he had joined MCP because its values and his are the same.

“It is clear that MCP and I have the same values. I want to help the people in my constituency and that is what the MCP also stands for.

“I want to serve the people of Blantyre City South and that is why I have joined the party,” he said .

But in an interview with Ufulu Radio Station on Thursday, an audio clip which has gone viral in social media, Fischer s said did not join MCP.

“I was only asked to attend the MCP interactive meeting and I went there as an independent aspirant to hear what they had in store and I was shocked to be introduced as a party aspirant,” he was quoted as saying.

However, despite his change of tune, Fischer was on Friday spotted at Mia’s office taking MCP memorabilia for campaign.

He also disclosed that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Rashy Gaffer lured him with money to join the ruling party but he flatly denied because he wants to be independent

Fischer said “there is a lot happening behind the scenes” hence he wants to be independent.

Mia said he is at ease with development, saying Fischer knows the “score” .

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :