Nyasa’s Lipipa will battle MP Ngumuya in DPP for Blantyre City South seat

Nyasa Big Bullets director of sales and marketing and former chairperson Noel Lipipa has disclosed that he will run for Parliament at the next Tripartite election – expected next year in May.

He has declared his intention to contest in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primaries for the Blantyre City South constituency which is currently being held by Allan Ngumuya.

Lipipa is aspiring for the same seat which is also eyed by Bullets F.C. legend and former captain Peter ‘Mjojo’ Mponda and it’s veteran midfielder Fischer Kondowe who are also interested to attempt to win the seat.

According to Lipipa, he had long been “fascinated by politics” and could not resist constituents’ call to consider representing them.

“For 16 years, people in my area have been pleading with me to consider representing them in Parliament and after wide and thorough consultations which included my mother, I have finally given in.

“They [constituents] have seen how I have been developing some parts of the constituency. They have seen how I have transformed Bullets which is an institution and they feel I have what it takes to represent them at that level,” he said.

The coming in of Lipipa now adds a list of competitors that Ngumuya will face in DPP primary elections.

Also aspiring within the DPP is youthful politician Leonard `Chimbanga.

