Malawi move up one place on Fifa rankings

Malawi national team the Flames have climbed a place up to 124th in the world in the latest FIFA world rankings released on Thursday.

On the continent, the Flames are ranked 34th while in the Council for Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) bloc they are sixth behind Zambia (72), South Africa (78), Zimbabwe (106), Mozambique (108), Madagascar (109) and Namibia (111).

Tunisia have replaced Senegal at the top of the Fifa rankings for Africa.

Both sides are going to this year’s World Cup in Russia, with the Senegalese having ended 2017 as Africa’s highest-ranked team.

But they have lost pole position after dropping one place to 24th in the global rankings while Tunisia rose four places to 23rd.

Germany remain the number one team in the world followed by Brazil and Portugal .

The top five remained the same with Brazil (1483 points) in second followed by Portugal (1358), Argentina (1348) and Belgium (1325).

