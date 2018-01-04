Fischer to contest as MP: ‘Yea man I can be like George Weah’

Malawi veteran football player for Nyasa Big Bullets Fischer Kondowe has disclosed his ambition to join politics by contesting as a Member of Parliament (MP)for Blantyre City South Constituency during the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Kondowe, confirmed the development, saying he would like to serve people in the development of the area.

He claimed that previous Parliamentarians including incumbent musician Allan Ngumuya have failed to bring meaningful development and to uplift the constituents.

But Kondowe downplayed clashing with Malawi national team assistant coach and former captain Peter ‘Mjojo’ Mponda who announced plan to run for the MP in the same constituency.

” I would like to announce that I am interested to contest as a Member of Parliament for my area Blantyre City South because the previous ones have not done enough to develop the area,” Kondowe said.

“It’s not that I am challenging Peter because we are fighting for the same cause whoever wins doesn’t matter to me.”

He also said this would not stop him from associating with the game of football should he be elected.

Kondowe was highly linked to join politics during the last tripartite general elections but he strongly denied joining politics.

Asked if the election of former Chelsea striker George Weah as President of Liberia, he said the first African football to be Fifa player of the year has inspired many including himself.

Both Kondowe and Mponda faces stiff competition from seasoned politicians Jimmy Banda, Moses Kunkuyu, Fawzia Osman, Sonia Ngosi and incumbent Ngumuya and a Mr Chikapa and Chikalipo.

Another sports personality Mabvuto Mike Missi is also touted to stand among the 10 names which have already been mentioned so far.

