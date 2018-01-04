Mutharika drums up DPP support with promise of Mangochi–Makanjira Road to Lake Malawi past Mpilipili

President Professor Peter Mutharika has promised that his government would construct the Mangochi–Makanjira Road all the way to Namwera Turn–Off to Lake Malawi past Mpilipili Trading Centre, among other major developments earmarked for the lakeshore district.

Mutharika disclosed this when he made whistle-stops on his way from Chikoko Bay State Lodge in Monkey Bay, Mangochi to Blantyre at the end of his Christmas and New Year Holiday.

The President on Wednesday stopped over at Mtakataka Turn – Off in Monkey Bay, Nabale along the Monkey Bay – Mangochi Road, Mangochi Boma and Mangochi Turn – Off in Balaka where he assured hundreds of people gathered at all the venues that his administration was poised to develop Mangochi and the Eastern Region in particular.

“My government has already embarked on a number of projects most of which have already been achieved like the Mlambe One Stop Service Centre at Mangochi Boma, the community technical college and the Liwonde – Mangochi Highway whose construction is progressing very well,” said the Malawian leader.

“Very soon we will embark on the construction of the Makanjira Road all the way to the lake; we have already secured funds for the project and we will also construct a state-of-the-art international airport in Mangochi and a five-star hotel at Cape Maclear will turn Mangochi a landing place for huge airplanes straight from as far as Europe,” Mutharika added.

He, therefore, asked people in the district to support the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government for meaningful development to continue taking shape across the country. Mutharika also warned people against following politicians disguising under religion as an entry point in the region.

The President described the DPP as a party of compassion and love as opposed to other political parties which he said were full of ‘opportunists, cruelty and cheaters.’

“Don’t forget what they did to you during their reign,” warned Mutharika. “The Eastern Region was one of the areas that suffered most during the one party era and don’t allow to return to that situation.”

