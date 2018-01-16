Fischer joins MCP, unveiled by Mia

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club’s player Fisher Kondowe has finally made official his ambition to contest for a parliamentary seat during the May 2014 Tripartite Elections by joining main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

He will contest as its Parliamentary aspirant for Blantyre City South Constituency.

Kondowe was unveiled on Tuesday in Blantyre by Sidik Mia who has also officially announced that he will contest as Vice President for MCP at the party’s convention.

The date for MCP convention is yet to be announced.

Kondowe is expected to battle it out against fellow footballer Peter Mponda who weeks ago also made it public that he is interested to contest in the same constituency.

The former Flames star said he has decided to stand as avparoiamentary candidate for Blantyre City South Constituency following calls from people in the area.

However, the 31-year-old dreadlocked rasta said his political ambition does not signify the end of his football career as he will continue playing for Bullets.

“I still have more time for my football career. I believe that Jah (Jahova) wants me to serve His people as well. I want people to see change in my area which lacks many basic amenities such as clean water and good road infrastructure,” he said.

Kondowe started his football career at Bullets in 2002. He played for the side until 2005 when he went to South Africa on a professional deal at Umtata Bush Bucks. A year later, he joined another South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Black Leopards before he returned to Bullets in 2011

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :