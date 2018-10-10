Fischer says Nyasa BB players should feel good and fight hard

Nyasa Big Bullets veteran winger Fischer Jahman Kondowe, has said the club needs players who can fight on the field of play to bring desirable results.

Kondowe was speaking to sports journalists in Blantyre after the appointment of Heston Munthali as care taker coach and James Chilapondwa as Team Manager following the scaking of Rodgers Yasin and his assistant Elias Kananji.

Kondowe and Sankhani Mkandawire have been named to assist Munthali as the team seeks to clinch the 2019 TNM Super League championship and possibly the FISD Challenge Cup.

“It will not be easy because I am also a player but I know Bullets in and out. I know who is supposed to play for Bullets. Big Bullets are a team that always need fighters on the pitch.

“I am sure there will be an improvement. Players will have to compete for their positions. As we think of playing in CAF competitions, we cannot just keep passengers. We need players who can perform in the team,” explained Kondowe.

On his part, Heston Munthali said it was an honour to take this responsibility.

“It’s a big challenge but I am someone who likes taking challenges. I promise Bullets fans a winning formula. My relationship with Elia Kananji and Rodgers Yassin is still very warm. I found Elia here and I have learnt a lot from him,” said Munthali.

He urged his players to respond positively and return to good form.

